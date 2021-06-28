Skip to Content

Blinken meets Pope Francis, gets VIP tour of Sistine Chapel

5:24 am

VATICAN CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has received VIP treatment at the Vatican, getting a private tour of the Sistine Chapel before he met with Pope Francis. There were no immediate details Monday of the two men’s closed-door talks in the Apostolic Palace. Last year, when the Trump administration sent U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Rome for a conference on religious freedom, Francis didn’t grant him a meeting. Vatican officials at the time said that was to avoid any suggestion of favoritism ahead of the U.S. presidential election that brought Blinken’s boss, President Joe Biden, to power. 

