GOP cries foul as California nears new governor recall rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans say Democrats are acting unfairly by passing a bill aimed at moving up Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall date. The state Assembly has passed the proposal and state senators are expected to vote on it later Monday. It would allow the recall to proceed at least 30 days earlier than under existing state law. Democrats want to take advantage of what they see as a favorable environment for Newsom. To do so, they’re changing recall laws they adopted four years ago. Republicans say that amounts to cheating.