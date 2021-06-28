Chris Christie’s book ‘Republican Rescue’ coming this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is addressed to his fellow Republicans. “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden” will be published Nov. 16. It will be published by Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon and Schuster. Christie has differed with Trump and many party members and rejected their false contentions that Trump won the election in 2020. Christie has often been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender and has said he will not wait to see if Trump is running before making a decision.