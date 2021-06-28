College won’t revoke Trump adviser Flynn’s honorary degree

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has decided not to revoke an honorary degree bestowed upon Michael Flynn, an alumnus who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. A school spokesperon tells The Providence Journal that URI President David Dooley will not forward a recommendation to the Board of Trustees regarding Flynn’s honorary degree. Dooley had asked the school’s honorary degree committee to discuss Flynn’s honor, bestowed in 2014. The committee sent a recommendation to Dooley for his consideration. That recommendation will not be made public. The university expressed disappointment in Flynn, a 1981 graduate, after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017.