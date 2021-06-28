DICK’s Sporting Goods Open creates ripple effect, helps local businesses

(WBNG) -- The DICK's Sporting Goods Open is more than a PGA Tour Champions event at the En-Joie Golf Course, it also brings money into the surrounding communities.

As local businesses try to rebound from the pandemic, the event couldn't come at a better time.

"I'm not sure of the exact number but I think, you know, we're going to see economic impact in the millions," says President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Stacey Duncan. "The players will need places to stay, we will get some outside visitors."

The ripple effect is felt in the hospitality industry, for example, like at Tru by Hilton hotel on the Vestal Parkway.

The hotel's General Manager Marcus Peeples says many rooms are booked in advance for the Open. With the increased foot traffic, he sees it as the perfect time to bring back hotel amenities like the hot breakfast.

Wallets are sure to be filled, too. Peeples says the event is creating a need for more part-time workers as more services will be provided to accommodate guests. He sees this trend not going away as the busy summer months are upon us.

Years when the open was at full capacity, Duncan says the event can have an economic impact of more than 15 million dollars.