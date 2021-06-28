EXPLAINER: Why are Palestinians protesting against Abbas?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets in recent days to protest against President Mahmoud Abbas and his Palestinian Authority. His security forces and supporters have violently dispersed them. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of an outspoken critic of the PA in security forces’ custody last week, but the grievances run much deeper. Abbas’ popularity plunged after he called off the first elections in 15 years in April and was sidelined by the Gaza war in May. His PA has long been seen as rife with corruption and intolerant of dissent. But Israel and Western nations see the PA as a key partner in promoting stability.