Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in afternoon trading Monday, as traders regrouped after the market’s big gains the prior week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%, dragged lower by Boeing and UnitedHealth Group. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7%, lifted by big technology companies like Microsoft and Apple. The big economic data point this week will be Friday’s jobs report. Economists are expecting that U.S. employers created 685,000 jobs in June, an improvement from the 559,000 jobs created in May. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 5.6%.