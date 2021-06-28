Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere performance of all-time.The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced. Kranick struck out three and threw only 50 pitches. The Pirates led 7-0 when the rain forced a halt. Duane Underwood Jr. relieved to begin the sixth. He set the side down in order in the sixth before giving up a leadoff double to Dylan Carlson to begin the seventh.

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-2 to split a four-game series. Wheeler signed a five-year deal worth $118 million in December 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the Mets. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight. His final strikeout was his 130th of the season, lifting him past the Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer for the NL lead. Jose Alvarado gave up an RBI single to Pete Alonso in the eighth and Archie Bradley surrendered a one-out homer to Kevin Pillar in the ninth before recording his first save.

NEW YORK (AP) — Right fielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for their series finale against the New York Mets, a day after he was hit in the left calf by a pitch from Jacob deGrom. Harper was squaring to bunt in the sixth inning and pulled back as the pitch from deGrom bounced in the dirt and caromed off his calf. Harper grimaced as he walked to first and remained in the game to run the bases. Travis Jankowski replaced him in right field in the bottom of the sixth. Jankowski started in right and batted fifth Sunday.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Busch busted the Hendrick Motorsports’ winning streak and denied the organization a shot at NASCAR history when he won his second race of the season. Kyle Larson was second. Brad Keselowski was third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Bubba Wallace was fifth in his best finish of the season for Michael Jordan’s 23IX team.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Gordon is ready to assume a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman. Gordon will be second in command to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The new job positions the Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization. Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022. Gordon left his job in the Fox Sports booth to expand his role at Hendrick. Gordon said he knew coming into this season it would be his last as an analyst. Gordon says his move will help the long-term health of Hendrick Motorsports.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off Ty Gibbs in a race full of big hits at Pocono Raceway. Cindric won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead in NASCAR’s second-tier series. The 22-year-old Cindric was the Xfinity Series champion last year and will move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing. Gibbs was second. The rest of the top five was Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger. Cindric won his 12th career Xfinity race.