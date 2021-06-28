2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt, apparently with a knife, before fleeing. The two victims, Germans aged 45 and 68, were taken to nearby hospitals and underwent operations. Police said the investigation led authorities to a 32-year-old German man with a record of violence and other offenses who had had mental health issues in the past. He was arrested at his apartment with unspecified and apparently self-inflicted injuries and taken to a hospital.