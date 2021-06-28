Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B’s “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant. The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP.” Along with honoring female artists, the BET Awards also highlighted gay pride with a seductive performance by Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah, who thanked her reported partner and son when she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.