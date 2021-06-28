Moscow court rejects appeal from imprisoned American

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has rejected an imprisoned American’s appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow. Reed was studying Russian in the city and visiting his girlfriend. Reed was accused of assaulting police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. The United States has sought his release, saying the evidence against him was weak.