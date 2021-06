(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 500 of its customers are without power in Broome County Monday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG Outage Map, a majority of those power outages are located in the town and village of Lisle, Town of Nanticoke, and Town of Richford.

As of 5:45 p.m., NYSEG does not have cause listed for the outage.

The estimated time for restoration of power is 8:30 p.m.