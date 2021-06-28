Red Cross warns of “severe” blood shortage

(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross is warning of a "severe" blood shortage.

According to the Red Cross, more people are beginning to undergo elective surgeries, organ transplants, and emergency surgeries, all which require donated blood.

The Red Cross said it is experiencing a 10% increase in red blood cell demand compared to 2019.

Regional Communications Director Meg Rossman said that because of the rise in need and less frequency of collection, the amount of blood collected is very low.

"Over the last three months in particular," she said. "The red cross has distributed about 75,000 blood products more than expected to meet hospital needs and that significantly decreased the national blood supply."

Rossman said that the red cross normally keeps a 4 to 5 day supply but because of the shortage their supply is down to half a day's worth of blood.