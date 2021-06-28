Religion and free speech among cases justices could add

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched voting rights dispute from Arizona is among five cases standing between the Supreme Court and its summer break. But even before the justices wrap up their work, likely later this week, they could say whether they’ll add high-profile issues to what already promises to be a consequential term, beginning in October, when the court has agreed to take on cases about abortion and guns. The court on Monday declined to take an appeal by a Virginia school board asking the justices to uphold a policy that prohibits transgender students from using school bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. Lower courts had struck down the policy.