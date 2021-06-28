Skip to Content

Tree and property damage pictures from northern Broome County storms Monday afternoon

Divers Crossing Rd2
Robin Randolph-Quail
River Road Killawog Lauren Micalizzi
Lauren Micalizzi
Killlawog2_treedmg62821
Katee Padbury
Killlawog_treedmg62821
Kevin Mauser
Divers Crossing Rd3
Robin Randolph-Quail
Divers Crossing Rd
Robin Randolph-Quail
river road
Robin Randolph-Quail
damage
Robin Randolph-Quail

(WBNG) - A strong thunderstorm moved through northern Broome County around 4:30pm Monday afternoon and caused quite a bit of tree damage.

The thunderstorm was NOT severe-warned.

The bulk of the damage, according to the people who shared the images with us on social media, happened along Jennings Creek Road and on Divers Crossing Road between Killawog and Marathon.

If you have any pictures of damage, feel free to share them with us on our Twin Tiers Takes Facebook page, or you can email Howard Manges at hmanges@wbng.com

Howard Manges

