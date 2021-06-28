Tree and property damage pictures from northern Broome County storms Monday afternoon

(WBNG) - A strong thunderstorm moved through northern Broome County around 4:30pm Monday afternoon and caused quite a bit of tree damage.



The thunderstorm was NOT severe-warned.



The bulk of the damage, according to the people who shared the images with us on social media, happened along Jennings Creek Road and on Divers Crossing Road between Killawog and Marathon.



If you have any pictures of damage, feel free to share them with us on our Twin Tiers Takes Facebook page, or you can email Howard Manges at hmanges@wbng.com