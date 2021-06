Heat Advisory for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 11 AM until 8 PM Monday.

MONDAY: Few to partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25 (.50-1.00”) 30% High 90 (86-92) Wind SW 5-10 mph

We're going to be hot and muggy for the next few days. There is a front to our west. This will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.