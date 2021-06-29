Banks lead early gains for stocks after raising dividends

Stocks were moderately higher in early trading Tuesday, led by gains in major banks after many of them announced plans to return billions more to their shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks the day before. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%. With two trading days left in June, the market is getting ready to close out a strong first half of the year as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession. The S&P 500 is on track for a gain of more than 14% for the first half of the year.