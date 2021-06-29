Tigray fighters in Ethiopia reject cease-fire as ‘sick joke’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The spokesman for the fighters retaking parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region says they will pursue soldiers from neighboring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian soldiers to Addis Ababa ”if that’s what it takes” to weaken their military powers. Getachew Reda tells The Associated Press that “we’ll stop at nothing to liberate every square inch” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, nearly eight months after fighting erupted between the Tigray forces and Ethiopian soldiers backed by Eritrea. He rejects the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia’s government declared Monday as a “sick joke” and accuses Ethiopia of denying humanitarian aid to the Tigrayans it now “pretends to care about.”