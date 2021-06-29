‘Excruciating:’ Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Monday that the wait for news was “excruciating” for relatives. The work has been deliberate and treacherous. Just two additional bodies were found on Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside, just outside Miami.