Fearing COVID, struggling Malawian women forgo prenatal care

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Health officials in Malawi say fewer women are getting prenatal care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At risk are the developing country’s gains on its poor rate of maternal deaths. Many women fear contracting coronavirus in hospitals and instead turn to traditional birth attendants who administer herbal treatments. Attendants’ work delivering babies is banned, but officials rarely enforce that. Hospitals report a rise in labor complications, saying women often seek help only when it’s too late. Hospital officials try to assure families that staff take care to prevent COVID-19 transmission. They’re also fighting Malawians’ vaccine reluctance. Additionally, many women prefer traditional birth attendants amid pandemic-fueled financial problems. Some attendants offer services for free.