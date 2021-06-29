Greek construction worker arrested for Picasso work theft

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A painting donated to Greece by Pablo Picasso will go back on display at the newly renovated National Gallery in Athens after its recovery nine years after it was stolen and the arrest of a 49-year-old construction worker as a suspect. Authorities said Tuesday that Picasso’s “Woman’s Head” and a work by the Dutch master Piet Mondrian, “Stammer Mill with Summer House,” were stolen in January 2012 from the National Gallery in Athens. They were recovered, wrapped in plastic sheets and hidden in a dry river bed outside Athens after the suspect was detained for questioning.