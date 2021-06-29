Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4. Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz deep to center for his 15th homer. Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as he circled the bases. It was Feliz’s first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track. The game was dubbed “Opening Day 2.0” after the lifting of all pandemic-induced attendance restrictions at 50,000-seat Coors Field. The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. Daniel Bard got the save.

DENVER (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis, a day after he pitched five perfect innings to win his major league debut. The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis. Kranick retired all 15 batters he faced Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals before a lengthy rain delay forced him from the mound. The Pirates went on to win 7-2. Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut.

UNDATED (AP) — Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s. In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The late John Facenda, a longtime narrator of NFL highlights whose voice became synonymous with the league, has won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. Facenda was a television news anchor in Philadelphia when NFL Films creator Ed Sabol heard his distinct voice describing some highlights in 1965. Sabol invited Facenda to read scripts, leading to a job Facenda held for 19 years until his death in 1984 at 71. The Hall of Fame presents the Rozelle award annually in recognition of longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in pro football.