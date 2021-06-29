House looks to remove Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to approve a bill to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. The bill calls for the removal of statues such as those of the Confederacy’s Jefferson Davis. It would also remove the bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice who wrote an infamous pro-slavery decision. A similar bill last year failed to gain traction, but backers are hoping for a different outcome now that President Joe Biden is in the White House and Democrats control the Senate. Republicans note that some states are already working to replace the statues that would be removed and the process should be improved to accommodate them.