Key Bank closes its Court Street location

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A regional bank is closing its office in downtown Binghamton.

On Tuesday, workers could be seen removing the Key Bank signs from its location at 65 Court St.

Calling the bank's phone number leads directly to a voicemail informing people that the bank is closed.

The voicemail says the branch on Main Street will handle all of the bank's previous customers.

Earlier this year, Key Bank announced it would be closing around 70 of its locations.