Lee Zeldin named presumptive GOP nominee for NY governor’s race

(WBNG) -- We are one step closer to knowing the Republican nominee for the 2022 New York gubernatorial race.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01) was named the GOP's presumptive nominee on Monday, after winning 85% of an informal poll amongst state party leaders.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-02) came in second with 5% of the vote, and 10% of the voters were undecided.

Zeldin represents suburban portions of Long Island, and the state GOP said he has won seven straight elections.

Being the presumptive nominee is not the same thing as being the official nominee however, giving some hope to Garbarino and Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the only other formal candidate seeking the Republican nomination.

The winner of the GOP nod would likely face-off against current NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who has not ruled out the possibility of seeking a fourth term in office.

It's possible Cuomo sees a primary challenge this time around after he has been embroiled in several scandals since the beginning of the pandemic.