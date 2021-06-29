Skip to Content

Marquez hitless for Rockies through 7 innings vs Pirates

New
10:41 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez was hitless through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Only two runners reached for the Prates:  Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play. 

Associated Press

