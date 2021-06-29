NY Assembly passes bill aimed at improving water quality in schools

(WBNG) -- In order to prevent lead exposure in children, state lawmakers are targeting their schools.

The New York Assembly has passed a bill that places increased focus on water quality in schools. The bill would require more testing, the results of those tests to be made public, and would set an acceptable level of lead in the water.

The bill received bipartisan support in the state assembly, as both local representatives Joe Angelino (R, District 122) and Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) voted in favor of the bill.

If passed into law, it would also designate new funding revenues to help fix and replace out-of-date infrastructure.

Officials said exposure to lead in children can lead to learning and health defects, and it's important we are proactive on the issue.

The state senate has already passed a previous version of the bill, indicating the support is there to transform this bill into law.