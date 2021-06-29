Rumble Ponies to host Essential Workers Week
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Tuesday that they will host an Essential Workers Week in July.
Essential Workers Week will be from July 6 to 10.
The schedule for the week is posted below:
- July 6 -- Teacher & Educator Appreciation Night
- July 7 -- Police Appreciation Night
- July 8 -- Fire & EMS Appreciation Night
- July 10 -- Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night
Essential workers can show their ID badge at the starting gate box office and receive a complimentary ticket to the game in which their profession is being recognized.
The Rumble Ponies play at Mirabito Stadium on Henry Street in Binghamton.