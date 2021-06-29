Skip to Content

Rumble Ponies to host Essential Workers Week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Tuesday that they will host an Essential Workers Week in July.

Essential Workers Week will be from July 6 to 10.

The schedule for the week is posted below:

  • July 6 -- Teacher & Educator Appreciation Night
  • July 7 -- Police Appreciation Night
  • July 8 -- Fire & EMS Appreciation Night
  • July 10 -- Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night

Essential workers can show their ID badge at the starting gate box office and receive a complimentary ticket to the game in which their profession is being recognized.

The Rumble Ponies play at Mirabito Stadium on Henry Street in Binghamton.

