Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SENECA…NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER…SOUTHEASTERN

YATES…SOUTHERN CAYUGA…SOUTHWESTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHWESTERN

TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

At 600 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Otisco to near Tyrone, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Winds with a bow

echo near King Ferry may reach 70 mph in the strongest

portion of the storm. Wind from this bow echo will head

into Lake Ridge and Lansingville.

SOURCE…Several reports of downed trees and wires.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Hector, Owasco, Starkey, Covert, Locke, Genoa, Ledyard, Trumansburg,

Dundee and Moravia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH