Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:16 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cayuga County in central New York…

Northern Cortland County in central New York…

South central Onondaga County in central New York…

Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 700 PM EDT.

* At 615 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Scott to Perry City, moving east at 30 mph. An

outflow boundary with winds of 40 mph will preceed the

thunderstorms well before they arrive.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ithaca, Cortland, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Enfield, Homer, Groton,

Locke, Dryden and Trumansburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Binghamton.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH