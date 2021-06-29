South Dakota to send National Guard troops to Texas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will join a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico. Noem’s announcement that she will send up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas comes as the GOP ramps up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security. The issue has drawn in a host of prominent GOP figures. Former President Donald Trump was expected to travel to the border this week. The latest fight was initiated when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this month announced plans to build more barriers along the border.