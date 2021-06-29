Southern Tier Tuesdays: Heart of the Catskills Humane Society

(WBNG) -- Heart of the Catskills Humane Society is this week's winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The shelter, which opened in 1968, is located in Delhi, New York and representatives say its mission is to house, protect, and take care of homeless and unwanted cats and dogs.

Heart of the Catskills Humane Society also provides services like medical care, safe services, spay and neuter, and socialization to the animals they house.

Deb Crute, Director of Shelter Operations, described how the shelter navigated through the pandemic.

"This year was really different for us -- we went from an open door policy where people are coming in during our normal business hours to going to an appointment only situation," said Crute, adding, "It's really worked well for us -- we had people coming from all over the state, we had people from [all over] the area to adopt."

Crute adds that it was their best, most unprecedented adoption year to date.

The non-profit says they will use the grant to renovate their kennels and help maintain the shelter.

Heart of the Catskills Humane Society says they are always looking for volunteers, people interested in fostering, and, of course, adopting.

The shelter will also host an in-person fundraiser dog-walk on September 11th, 2021.

To get in contact with the Shelter, view pets, or find out more, you can visit their website, email info@heartofthecatskills.org, or by phone at (607) 746.3080.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com