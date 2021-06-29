Spain’s PM reopens talks with Catalan separatists

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has met with the chief of Catalonia for the first time since his government pardoned nine separatist leaders of the affluent region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sat down with Catalan regional president Pere Aragonès on Tuesday for two and a half hours in Madrid. Aragonès repeated his demand for an authorized referendum on independence and a complete amnesty for all those facing legal trouble for their roles in the region’s illegal 2017 secession bid. Sánchez had already said that a ballot on independence is illegal and that the focus should be on making Catalans more comfortable inside Spain.