Sweden: Center-right leader will try to form new government

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The head of Sweden’s center-right opposition Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, has been tasked with trying to form a new coalition government, a day after Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned following a no-confidence vote last week. Kristersson has until Friday to try to find support for a government, but the deadline could be extended. If he fails another politician will be asked to head the process. Lofven, in office since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on June 21. Instead of calling an early election, as the Constitution allows him, he opted for the coalition-building process overseen by Sweden’s parliament speaker.