Tioga County Fair officially on, organizers anticipate big crowds

OWEGO (WBNG) -- It's been nearly two years since the grandstand at the Tioga County Fairgrounds at Marvin Park has been filled with fair goers, but organizers are hopeful that come August, the wooden floors will be thumping with foot traffic once again.

Jonathan Marks, President of the Tioga County Fair Board, says while the fair was initially planned with the ability to pull the plug if restrictions tightened, it's now officially happening.

"The fair board is enthused," he said. "It's a full go, everybody is on board, 4H is going to be here."

The fair will include two nights of demo derbies, a Painted Ponies professional rodeo, the Outlaw Pulling Series, and a full fireworks show in addition to the traditional carnival rides, food, and craft vendors.

Marks says he also hopes the fair will provide a much-needed economic jolt to the area.

"Lodging will be packed, restaurants will be packed," he said. "We expect a banner crowd this year, possibly in the 10,000's," he said.

While none of the business owners 12 News spoke with on Lake Street in Owego were interested in an interview, they told us they were concerned that a fair on the outskirts of town would not draw customers into the heart of the village, but they were hopeful. One business owner suggested that organizers could post signs at the fairgrounds encouraging fair goers to shop local.

Marks says he feels the biggest beneficiary of the fair will be those participating in 4H events.

"Participants in county 4H have to qualify through a county fair to get to the state fair," he explained.

Plus, he says, a community that has been cooped up inside for far too long.

"We're able to provide a venue here for people who have no been able to get out in two years, it's just wonderful," he said.

The fair runs from August 10th through 14th and for more information, you can visit their Facebook page.