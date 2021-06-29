Velasquez tosses 2-hitter over 7, Phillies beat Marlins 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez tossed a two-hitter over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held on for a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Velasquez allowed singles to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jon Berti, struck out seven and retired the last 13 batters he faced. A beleaguered bullpen that has blown 21 saves this season, including seven in the previous six games, barely closed it out. Connor Brogdon and Jose Alvarado walked the bases loaded in the eighth and a run scored on Alvarado’s wild pitch. Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer off Alvarado in the ninth before the hard-throwing lefty settled down and got the final three outs.