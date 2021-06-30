76ers, Devils CEO O’Neil resigns after 8 years leading HBSE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils has resigned after eight years. Scott O’Neil announced Wednesday that he was leaving Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment after he helped lead scores of projects under the HBSE banner such as the Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center and the creation of a state-of-the-art Sixers complex. O’Neil previously led Madison Square Garden Sports. He said he did not have another job lined up. HBSE did not immediately name a successor. O’Neil said he decided around January that he wanted to leave HBSE.