‘America’s Got Talent’ tops TV’s Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — There was plenty of competition across the television dial last week — the NBA conference finals, Olympic trials and even “Celebrity Family Feud.” But the most popular is one of the most enduring summer series, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The show is in the midst of auditions for its 16th season, and last Tuesday’s episode was seen by just over seven million people. The Nielsen company said the NBA conference finals drew consistent ratings of more than five million people for each game, with one exception. That was the Milwaukee Bucks’ blowout of the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of their series.