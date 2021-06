Heat Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 10 AM until 8 PM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and gusty winds possible. .10-.25” (.50-1.00”) 60% High 86 (84-90) Wind W 5-10 G20 mph

The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will have a better chance of strong/severe storms.