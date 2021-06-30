Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials abruptly retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system. New York City’s Board of Elections withdrew data Tuesday evening that it had released earlier purporting to be a first round of results from the city’s new ranked choice voting system. That data had shown Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams losing much of his lead. The Board of Elections later said 135,000 test ballots had been inadvertently included in the count.