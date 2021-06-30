European troops make low-key return home from Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) — The last German and Italian troops have returned home from Afghanistan to low-key receptions, nearly 20 years after the first Western soldiers were deployed there. Their withdrawal came after many other European allies pulled out their troops without much ceremony in recent days and weeks, bringing the Western mission in Afghanistan close to an end as the United States’ own withdrawal looms. There was no update from NATO on how many nations still have troops in its Resolute Support mission. Germany publicly announced the end of its nearly 20-year deployment in a statement and a series of tweets from the defense minister late Tuesday evening, shortly after the last plane carrying its troops had left Afghan airspace.