EU chair Slovenia to stay on liberal course, president says

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president Borut Pahor has rejected in an interview with the AP that the increasingly autocratic policies of the country’s government could hurt its upcoming European Union presidency, saying the small Alpine states will stay on its traditional liberal course. Slovenia on Thursday takes over the EU Council presidency with its Prime Minister Janez Jansa in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, close alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and a crackdown on the domestic media which cast doubt on the small country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc.