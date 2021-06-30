Germán Márquez comes within 3 outs of 8th no-hitter of 2021

DENVER (AP) — German Márquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka’ai Tom’s single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander faced one batter over the minimum. Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.