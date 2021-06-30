How points and miles credit cards can ease return to travel

A travel credit card can put vacation goals on track, but catching the travel bug isn’t a good enough reason to apply for one. You’ll need to go places, use it for spending and also practice healthy account management habits to get the most value out of it. Otherwise, the high interest rate and potential annual fees can creep into your budget and your fun. As you gear up to travel in the COVID-19 vaccine era, find out what you need to know about travel credit cards before chasing points and miles.