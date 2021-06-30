Skip to Content

Man sentenced to 26 to 52 years in 2018 blaze that killed 2

2:05 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found after a fire in western Pennsylvania more than three years ago has been sentenced to 26 to 52 years in prison. Sixty-one-year-old Vincent Smith was sentenced Wednesday in Allegheny County Court on earlier guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter and arson-endangering persons in the February 2018 blaze in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Authorities alleged that Smith was fighting with 71-year-old homeowner Steven Pariser and 54-year-old John Robert Van Dyke over marijuana when he beat them and threw them down the basement steps, hiding their bodies with trash bags and clothes before starting the fire

Associated Press

