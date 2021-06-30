Man sentenced to 26 to 52 years in 2018 blaze that killed 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found after a fire in western Pennsylvania more than three years ago has been sentenced to 26 to 52 years in prison. Sixty-one-year-old Vincent Smith was sentenced Wednesday in Allegheny County Court on earlier guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter and arson-endangering persons in the February 2018 blaze in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Authorities alleged that Smith was fighting with 71-year-old homeowner Steven Pariser and 54-year-old John Robert Van Dyke over marijuana when he beat them and threw them down the basement steps, hiding their bodies with trash bags and clothes before starting the fire