Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 4:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO…SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHERN CHENANGO

COUNTIES…

At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South

Brookfield, or 12 miles southeast of Hamilton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hamilton, Brookfield, Hartwick, Edmeston, Sherburne, Pittsfield,

Lebanon, Burlington, New Lisbon and Otselic.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH