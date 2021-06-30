Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 3:28 PM EDT until WED 4:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otsego County in central New York…

Southeastern Schuyler County in central New York…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Madison County in central New York…

Northern Chemung County in central New York…

Cortland County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 328 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from De Ruyter to near Ithaca to near Big Flats, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ithaca, Cortland, Norwich, Horseheads, Maine, Newfield, Owego,

Cayuga Heights, Lansing and Danby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH