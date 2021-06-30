Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Southern Tier Wednesday.

The watch is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the area under a "slight risk" for strong to severe storms this afternoon. It has also placed areas east of Delaware County at an "enhanced risk" for storms.

