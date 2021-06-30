“She needs help” Volunteers, clients ask community to help save ride service for seniors in Northern Tioga County

TOWN OF RICHFORD (WBNG) -- The Northern Tioga Neighbors Network is asking for your help so they can continue helping others.

The network provides rides to those who have Richford, Newark Valley, or Berkshire zip codes. They include rides to doctor's appointments, as well as assistance with grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions.

They say they only have four board members now but are in need of six to eight members as well as volunteer drivers in order to continue offering the service. They say board members deal with community outreach as well as coordinating services.

Drivers are responsible for providing rides for residents as they are able. Once a request is made it will be sent out to volunteers, and they can accept or decline.

The service is crucial to residents like Elaine Knapp, who recently had a total knee replacement and cannot drive herself.

These communities are dispersed and they're small, they might not have as many services in those little towns as in a place like Binghamton or Ithaca where there is everything right there," she said. "I can't even take an Uber. An Uber to get to one PT appointment would cost me 50 dollars."

Network treasurer Janice Merrill says the service is critical in order to keep older residents safe and healthy.

"There's a lot of people who are driving and maybe shouldn't be driving and they just need that extra level of support in the area of transportation somebody they can give a call to and say I really need to do this can you help me out,"

Volunteer George Lohmann encourages anyone who is able to volunteer and help keep the organization alive.

"My client lives on a dirt road, all by herself with her dogs, and she needs help," he said.

To volunteer, you can contact Janice Merrill at (607) 657-2823, or you can learn more about the organization and volunteering on the Village of Newark Valley Facebook page.