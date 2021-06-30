Special Crucifix brings hope to Employees at Lourdes Hospital

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A special item has arrived at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton but it’s not something you might expect.

It’s called a pandemic crucifix, and it was created to resemble the three-foot version of itself which holds more of a historic meaning.

The original version was carried through the streets of Rome, Italy during the plague. Soon after, the Hospital says, the plague ended.

This smaller crucifix was given to Ascension Health, the parent company of Lourdes Hospital back in December of 2020 by the Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, of the St. Louis Archdiocese. It was intended to bring hope and peace to the employees of the hospital during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chief Mission Integration Officer at Lourdes, Sue Bretscher says it’s all for the Associates that have been on the frontlines during this dark time.

“We've had this discussion about how we need to help our associates process over the course of the pandemic and this is another opportunity to take a little bit of time and really process what's happened”.

Bretscher says that the crucifix will be in their care for the next nine days, travelling to different facilities before making its way to Baltimore, Maryland.